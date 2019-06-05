|
|
Ronnie
Merriweather, Sr.
June 15, 1956-
May 31, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Ronnie Merriweather, Sr., 62, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, May 31, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Nancy, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 1 - 6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Merriweather was born June 15, 1956 in Columbus, GA to the late Hattie Merriweather and the late Douglas Merriweather. He was a member of Mt. Mariah Baptist Church, graduate of Central High School, attended Logan Junior College and served in the US Army.
Survivors include his wife, Christine Merriweather; one son, Ronnie Merriweather, Jr.; two daughters, Ashley Merriweather and Gabriella Merriweather; five sisters, June Merriweather, Brenda Williams (Columbus, Jr.), Barbara Miles (Larry), Shirley Edmonds, and Mary Harvey; one brother, Douglas Merriweather, Jr.; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 5, 2019