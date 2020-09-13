Ronnie N.
Helton
May 7, 1932-
August 20, 2020
Palm Coast, FL- Ronnie N. Helton, 88 formerly of Columbus, Ga. Passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 surrounded by his family in Palm Coast, Fl.
Ronnie was a Columbus, Native and retired from the Gas Light Company of Columbus (Atmos Energy) after 43 years. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Jolly Helton and Brother Wallace Guy Helton. He is survived by Two sons Ronnie N. Helton Jr (Julie) of Jacksonville, Fl. and Steven G. Helton (Debbie) of Miami Fl. 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren nieces and nephew.
Private Graveside Inurnment Service will be held for both Ronnie and Barbara at Parkhill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.