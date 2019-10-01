|
|
Ronnie T.
Knowles, II
February 9, 1963-
September 27, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ronnie T. Knowles, II, 56, of Phenix City, AL passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am EST Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Robb Goodman officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 pm EST, at the funeral home.
Ronnie was born February 9, 1963 in Columbus, GA son of Ronald Knowles, Sr. and Gaylene Watson Knowles. He was a graduate of Glenwood High School and then attended the University of Alabama, where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Ronnie owned and operated his own landscaping business, Ron's Lawn Service. He enjoyed politics, Alabama football and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ronnie attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Phenix City, AL.
Other than his parents, he is survived by a sister, Nikki Van Dyke and husband Chris of Tuscaloosa, AL; a brother, Randy Knowles and wife Kelly of Phenix City, AL; nieces, Madison Hatchett of Birmingham, AL and Mallory Hatchett of Tuscaloosa, AL; nephews, Tanner Knowles and Kyle Knowles, both of Phenix City, AL; a special cousin, Jeff Nix of Salem, AL; his dog, Atticus; several extended family and friends
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Paws, 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31909.
Condolences may be made online at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019