Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Ronnie Wilson, 60, transitioned his life Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Francis/Emory Healthcare Hospital. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 11:00 am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Rev. Benjamin F. McGruder, Jr, pastor of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, will be officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Wilson was born July 25, 1959 to the late Marie Wilson-Bailey and Frank Jones in Columbus, GA. He was employed with the Columbus Consolidated Government for 42 years. Mr. Wilson loved God, his music, dancing and enjoyed helping people. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Lena Wilson; nine Ronnie Wilson, Adrien Wilson, Pernell Mays, Derrick White, John Colvin, Bernice Wilson, Tiffany White, Valencia Colvin, Vonda Hood. Fifteen grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Johnny (Gladys) King, Grover Lee (Dell) King, Henry (LaShun) Wilson, Frank (Charlotte) Jones, Mary (Jessie) Russell, Annie (Lorenzo) Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
