1/1
Ronnie Wilson
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie
Wilson
July 25, 1959-
July 17, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Ronnie Wilson, 60, transitioned his life Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Francis/Emory Healthcare Hospital. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 11:00 am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Rev. Benjamin F. McGruder, Jr, pastor of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, will be officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Wilson was born July 25, 1959 to the late Marie Wilson-Bailey and Frank Jones in Columbus, GA. He was employed with the Columbus Consolidated Government for 42 years. Mr. Wilson loved God, his music, dancing and enjoyed helping people. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Lena Wilson; nine Ronnie Wilson, Adrien Wilson, Pernell Mays, Derrick White, John Colvin, Bernice Wilson, Tiffany White, Valencia Colvin, Vonda Hood. Fifteen grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Johnny (Gladys) King, Grover Lee (Dell) King, Henry (LaShun) Wilson, Frank (Charlotte) Jones, Mary (Jessie) Russell, Annie (Lorenzo) Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com Phone: (762) 524-7709



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
RONNIE BONNER
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved