Roosevelt
Allison
May 25, 1937-
March 4, 2020
Hurtsboro, AL- Bro. Roosevelt Allison, 82, of Hurtsboro, AL passed Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. CST), Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church (Battle Community) with Rev. Ike Richardson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. EST (1-6 p.m. CST) according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Bro. Allison was born March 25, 1937 in Russell County, AL to the late Pete Allison and the late Ella Mack-Allison. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and was employed with Echon for over 20 years.
Survivors include his sister, Mildred Bellamy of Hurtsboro, AL; a devoted niece and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2020