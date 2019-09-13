|
Roosevelt
Neal, Jr.
12/31/1951-
09/08/2019
Columbus, GA- SSG (Ret) Roosevelt Neal, Jr., 67, passed Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2019 11:00 am at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Rev. Kelrone Trice, pastor of Longstreet Baptist Church in Cataula, GA, will be the eulogist. Interment will be Monday, September 16, 2019 12:30 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL. Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1:00 until 5:00 at the funeral home. Mr. Neal was born on December 31, 1951, the son of the late Roosevelt Neal, Sr. and Willie Mae Neal in Key West, FL. His love of sports secured him a full scholarship at the University of Miami where he decided to join the United States Army. Mr. Neal retired from the Army after 20 years of service with great honors. He was preceded by his parents; his sisters Ernestine Brown, Rebecca Betty Sands and Ida Mae Lopez. Mr. Neal leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving wife since November 8, 1996, Patricia Neal; a son, Roosevelt (Shameica) Neal III; a brother, Robert 'Speedy' Neal; sisters, Willie Ann Buggs and Rena Neal-Moore; grandchildren, Paris, Payton and Avery; special caregivers, Debraha Davis, Aaron Solomon, Marilyn Lagrange and Willie Davis; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019