Rosa Lee Jones
Sanders
November 4, 1929-
October 24, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Rosa Lee Jones Sanders, 89 of Columbus, Georgia died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her granddaughters home. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Cathedral of Prayer Church of God in Christ with Rev. Dr. Charles Rogers pastor officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Benning Cemetery according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA. Rosa was born November 4, 1929 in Midway, GA, to the late Missionary Sarah William Jones and Elder Lewis Jones Sr. She graduated from high school in 1949 as class valedictorian. Rosa obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education and a Minor in Special Education from Savannah State University. She attended Ft. Valley State College and received a certificate in Physical Education. Rosa continued her education and enrolled in at Jackson State University and earned a Master's Degree of Science in Education. She enrolled in Columbus State University and earned a Specialist Degree in Special Education. And took Speedwriting and secretarial courses to sharpen her clerical skills. She served as principal at Maxie Elementary School in Lincoln County Board of Education. Rosa taught at Muscogee County, Harris County and Talbot County public schools. . A devout member of Cathedral of Prayer Church of God in Christ. Survivors include a loving daughter, Cythelyn Sanders, a loving and devoted granddaughter, Dominique Carrion, two loving and caring grandsons, Cedric (Kyna) Chambers and Braddrick Sanders, great grandsons, Michael Carrion Jr and Cedric Chambers Jr., Great Granddaughters, Adriana Carrion and Alyssa Smith Alana Richardson and Kylee Chambers, two brothers, Nathaniel Jones and Abraham Jones, two sisters, Sarah Jones Hill and Veronica Jones Bentley, host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 27, 2019