Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Roscer Martin


1925 - 2019
Roscer Martin Obituary
Roscer
Martin
August 8, 1925-
December 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Roscer Martin, 94, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Green Acres Cemetery with Rev. Ken Jelks, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12-7p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Martin was born August 8, 1925 in Crawford, AL to the late Lonnie Martin and the late Sue Della Martin. He worked for Fieldcrest Mills and was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, James E. Thomas, Sr. (Sadie); daughter-in-law, Jewell Martin; five grandchildren, James E. Thomas, Jr., Gregory Thomas (Rhondra), Bobby B. Thomas (Shuntee), Mya Thomas (Shawn) and Michael Simmons (Elisha); four great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret Martin; a special friend, Sarah Thomas, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 20, 2019
