Roscoe Huey Grissett
Roscoe Huey
Grissett
August 20, 1930-
July 10, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Roscoe Huey Grissett, 90 of Phenix City, AL passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mr. Grissett was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Jeff Elliott of Phenix City, AL.
The family wishes to express a very special thanks to all his family and friends.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
July 12, 2020
Roscoe Grissett
Roscoe went to church. I remember his sense of humor. He liked eating at restaurants and tried every one that opened. He was always working. Even when he retired you could find him out doing yard work nearly every day. He was a good man.
Sandi Hagan
Family
