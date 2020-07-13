Roscoe Grissett

Roscoe HueyGrissettAugust 20, 1930-July 10, 2020Phenix City, AL- Roscoe Huey Grissett, 90 of Phenix City, AL passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 in the comfort of his home.A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens.Mr. Grissett was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline.He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Jeff Elliott of Phenix City, AL.The family wishes to express a very special thanks to all his family and friends.