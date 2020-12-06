1/1
1920 - 2020
Rose Kozak Zeranski
December 3, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Rose Kozak Zeranski, 100, of Columbus, GA died December 3, 2020 at her residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 AM Monday, December 7 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Columbus, GA with Father Robert Schlageter officiating. A rosary will be held 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 6 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. The family will receive friends following the rosary at the funeral home. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be required during the mass and the rosary.
Rose was born June 28, 1920 to the late Nikolas Kozak and Rozalia Burnatoski Kozak. She and her husband Hank raised six children who attended St. Anne's (then Holy Family School) from 1956 - 1968 and graduating from Pacelli (1964-1972). Rose was employed till the age of 70 to provide a Catholic education and college tuition for all six children. Other than her parents and siblings she is preceded in death by her husband Henry Edmund Zeranski, Sr.
For years, Rose and Hank continued to sell tickets at the Pacelli home games. They were on hand for fund raisers to meet pledge goals and grow the new high school.
Rose served decades in the PCCW and was an active member of the Alter Sodality. She washed and pressed hundreds of altar cloths and corporals used at Mass. The couple was active in K of C and the auxiliary especially behind the scenes peeling pounds of potatoes; serving and cleaning up from pancake breakfasts and fish frys.
Rose and Hank were part of the core group and were instrumental in rebuilding an old roadside diner into the embryonic Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mtn. For 30 years, Rose organized the volunteers and ran all the mail outs from the parish to include the Christmas greetings, growing to approximately 1500. Also, Rose sponsored countless new catechumens as they entered the church. Then Rose took on a new commitment weekly as a Pink Lady at St. Francis Hospital. She received an award for 3500 volunteer hours during her 90's and was still driving her own car!
Rose was one of few women to manage it all with a large family. She never had outside help and sewed beautiful clothes for all her girls. She is from a small town in Pennsylvania and spent 20 years as an Army wife. Boy, did she have stories to tell!
Her generosity and kindness to strangers and friends alike was unmatched.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Kurtz (Dick) of Alexandria, VA, Rosanne Bennett of Copperas Cove, TX, Joan Wood of Homewood, AL, Christine Underwood (Dr. Edgar) of Birmingham, AL, Jan Jones of Columbus, GA, son, Henry Jr. (Buddy) Zeranski (Kathie) of Gainesville, GA, son-in-law, Donnie Jones, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The Lord said Rose "Well done good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy which Master has prepared for you." Matthew 25:23
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Anne Catholic Church at 2000 Kay Cir, Columbus, GA 31907.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
