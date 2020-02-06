Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Psalmonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Lamerle Psalmonds


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Lamerle Psalmonds Obituary
Rose Lamerle
Psalmonds
April 19, 1931-
February 4, 2020
Columbus , GA- Rose Lamerle Psalmonds, age, 88, of Columbus GA, died on February 4, 2020.
The family will have a visitation of family and friends on, Friday February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Stiffler-Hamby Mortuary, funeral services will follow at 11:00 am, Interment to follow at Parkhill Cemetery.
Mrs. Psalmonds was born in Lagrange, GA, on April 19, 1931, the daughter of Charlie P. Brazil and Mary Bell Phillips Brazil. She was a homemaker and a member of Edgewood Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class. She taught in children's Sunday school department for many years. Also, she was a member of the Senior Adult choir. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Psalmonds, two brothers, and three sisters.
Survivors include: three Daughters, Edith Diane Neal, of Seale Ala, Debora Jane Durden, of Forest, VA and Sherry Ann Langford, Columbus, GA, a Sister Wylene Keily, of Cameron, NC, seven granddaughters, five grandsons, 20 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Fond memories and condolences for the Psalmonds family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -