Rose Lamerle
Psalmonds
April 19, 1931-
February 4, 2020
Columbus , GA- Rose Lamerle Psalmonds, age, 88, of Columbus GA, died on February 4, 2020.
The family will have a visitation of family and friends on, Friday February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Stiffler-Hamby Mortuary, funeral services will follow at 11:00 am, Interment to follow at Parkhill Cemetery.
Mrs. Psalmonds was born in Lagrange, GA, on April 19, 1931, the daughter of Charlie P. Brazil and Mary Bell Phillips Brazil. She was a homemaker and a member of Edgewood Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class. She taught in children's Sunday school department for many years. Also, she was a member of the Senior Adult choir. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Psalmonds, two brothers, and three sisters.
Survivors include: three Daughters, Edith Diane Neal, of Seale Ala, Debora Jane Durden, of Forest, VA and Sherry Ann Langford, Columbus, GA, a Sister Wylene Keily, of Cameron, NC, seven granddaughters, five grandsons, 20 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2020