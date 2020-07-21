Rose Marie
Griffeth
July 15, 2020
Pine Mountain, GA- Rose Marie Griffeth, 63, of Pine Mountain passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home. Graveside services were 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, Pine Mountain with Rev. Ron Hill officiating.
Rose was born at Ft. Dix, NJ, the daughter of Jessie D. Saint and June Grider Saint. She grew up in a military family and lived all over the country, eventually settling in Columbus. Rose earned her associate's degree in nursing from CVCC and began her career as an emergency room RN at the Columbus Medical Center. She eventually joined Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City. Rose was an active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and was also dedicated to the Pocket Change Food Bank. Her greatest enjoyment was being MawMaw to her Griffeth grandchildren and Grammy to her Jackson grandchildren.
Rose was preceded in death by her mother, June Saint. Survivors include her husband, Tony Griffeth of Pine Mountain; her father, Jessie Saint of Pine Mountain; her son, Michael Griffeth and his wife, Kasi of Cataula; her daughter, Kimberly Jackson and her husband, Richard of Stafford, VA; her grandchildren, Dobie Jackson, Sebastian Griffeth, Ellis Jackson, Noah Griffeth, Jessalynn Jackson and Phoenix Griffeth; two sisters, Annita (Glen) Hall of Phenix City, Nancy (Ronnie) Meares of Pine Mountain and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton was in charge of arrangements.