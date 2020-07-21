1/
Rose Marie Griffeth
1956 - 2020
Rose Marie
Griffeth

July 15, 2020
Pine Mountain, GA- Rose Marie Griffeth, 63, of Pine Mountain passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home. Graveside services were 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, Pine Mountain with Rev. Ron Hill officiating.
Rose was born at Ft. Dix, NJ, the daughter of Jessie D. Saint and June Grider Saint. She grew up in a military family and lived all over the country, eventually settling in Columbus. Rose earned her associate's degree in nursing from CVCC and began her career as an emergency room RN at the Columbus Medical Center. She eventually joined Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City. Rose was an active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and was also dedicated to the Pocket Change Food Bank. Her greatest enjoyment was being MawMaw to her Griffeth grandchildren and Grammy to her Jackson grandchildren.
Rose was preceded in death by her mother, June Saint. Survivors include her husband, Tony Griffeth of Pine Mountain; her father, Jessie Saint of Pine Mountain; her son, Michael Griffeth and his wife, Kasi of Cataula; her daughter, Kimberly Jackson and her husband, Richard of Stafford, VA; her grandchildren, Dobie Jackson, Sebastian Griffeth, Ellis Jackson, Noah Griffeth, Jessalynn Jackson and Phoenix Griffeth; two sisters, Annita (Glen) Hall of Phenix City, Nancy (Ronnie) Meares of Pine Mountain and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online register at www.coxfh.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home-Hamilton - Hamilton
240 Walton Street
Hamilton, GA 31811
(706) 628-5922
Memories & Condolences
July 20, 2020
I will always remember Rose and her sweet way of looking at life! I never saw her that her sweet smile lit up the room! She loved her family and would do anything she could for them! She loved her sisters and all her nieces and nephews! She loved helping with their father She will be missed by many!
Gladys Comer
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
Rose will forever have a piece of my heart. The things we went through together that only sisters would be there for. The laughter is the treasure of Rose that I cling to. Rose sure loved all of her Family. I will alway remember Rose telling me how much she loved TONY. Those grand babies were her lifeline! Kim was more her best friend. I will always treasure my trips to Va that we would take; hard to believe that was 18 yrs ago. The one thing we would laugh about is our coffee stains on our clothes. No matter what we did they magically appeared. May Christ surround each of you and provide peace that passes all understanding.
Annita Hall
Family
July 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss.Our thoughts and prayers are with yall.
The Newman Family
July 19, 2020
Tony, words cannot express how sad I am for you and the family. Rose was so much a part of our group. I pray for peace and comfort for you and the family. Love you!!
Marcia
Marcia Phillips
Friend
July 18, 2020
Rose what a joy to meet when she came to visit her husband Tony here in Norfolk may she find peace and everlasting love in heaven.
Paul Jurkowski
Friend
July 18, 2020
We are deeply sadden of your loss. Hugs and prayers!! We love you all!!
McCarthy Family
Friend
July 18, 2020
Thirty-six years ago Rose came into the lives of the Sizemore family through our church. She was smiling all the time. We shared many years working together in Wesley Heights Methodist Church. She will be greatly missed not only with her family but all the many friends she made at church and her work.
Carol Sizemore
Friend
July 18, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God grant you His peace. Love you.
Frankie Mabry
Family
July 18, 2020
Kaylee McCarthy
Friend
July 18, 2020
Our prayers love and support are with you all always. We are so sorry for your loss. We loved watching football games and other games for the kids with your parents.
Joanne Brian Zach Rogers
Friend
July 18, 2020
We have lost such a sweet lady! We will miss that ever present smile. Our hearts hurt for Tony and Jesse and the rest of her family. But God and June must be enjoying having her in their arms.
Polly and John Willis
Willis
July 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nancy Garner
Friend
July 18, 2020
Rose will be deeply missed. She was always so jovial an kind an loving. Her Hopewell family will sadly miss her. Prayers for Tony an family for peace an comfort.
Lucinda McGuire
Friend
July 17, 2020
Marcey Ingram
Friend
