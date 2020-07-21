Rose will forever have a piece of my heart. The things we went through together that only sisters would be there for. The laughter is the treasure of Rose that I cling to. Rose sure loved all of her Family. I will alway remember Rose telling me how much she loved TONY. Those grand babies were her lifeline! Kim was more her best friend. I will always treasure my trips to Va that we would take; hard to believe that was 18 yrs ago. The one thing we would laugh about is our coffee stains on our clothes. No matter what we did they magically appeared. May Christ surround each of you and provide peace that passes all understanding.

Annita Hall

