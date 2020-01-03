Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosella A. Kirkland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosella A. Kirkland


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosella A. Kirkland Obituary
Rosella
A. Kirkland
May 19, 1947-
December 29, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Ms. Rosella A. Walker-Kirkland, 72, of Smiths Station, AL, passed on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Smiths Station, AL.
Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 1600 Sandfort Rd, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Ralph Wooten, pastor, officiating, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Rosella Anita Walker-Kirkland was born May 19, 1947 in Carollton, GA to the late George D. Walker and the late Cornelia Walker. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, retired from the Phenix City Board of Education and was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
Survivors include four children, Inga Morgan (Darell), Smiths Station, AL, Patrick Kirkland (Dana), Rincon, GA, Johnathon Kirkland (Natalie), Phenix City, AL and Daniel Kirkland (Rachel), New Zealand; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Julia Walker Maxwell and Melinda Walker Keith (Jerry) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -