Rosella
A. Kirkland
May 19, 1947-
December 29, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Ms. Rosella A. Walker-Kirkland, 72, of Smiths Station, AL, passed on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Smiths Station, AL.
Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 1600 Sandfort Rd, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Ralph Wooten, pastor, officiating, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Rosella Anita Walker-Kirkland was born May 19, 1947 in Carollton, GA to the late George D. Walker and the late Cornelia Walker. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, retired from the Phenix City Board of Education and was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
Survivors include four children, Inga Morgan (Darell), Smiths Station, AL, Patrick Kirkland (Dana), Rincon, GA, Johnathon Kirkland (Natalie), Phenix City, AL and Daniel Kirkland (Rachel), New Zealand; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Julia Walker Maxwell and Melinda Walker Keith (Jerry) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 3, 2020