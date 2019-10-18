|
|
Rosemarie Henry
Roberson
July 3, 1957-
October 13, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Rosemarie Henry Roberson, 62, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Riverview Baptist Church. Rev. Larry Williams , pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 1 PM until 6 pm, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Roberson was born July 3, 1957 in Ft. Gordon, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late H. L. Henry and Christine Oakman. Mrs. Roberson was a U. S. Army veteran and a member of the Riverview Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother, Christine Henry; a sister, Vivian Henry; three brothers, Rufus Henry, Darnell Henry, and Ryan (Wanda) Henry; and other loving relatives and friends.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneral home.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 18, 2019