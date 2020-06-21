Rosemary Brinson
Green
August 12, 1965-
June 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Rosemary M. Brinson Green of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Wednesday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. She was 54 years of age.
The daughter of the late Moses Sr. and Jenette Johnson Brinson, Mrs. Green was born in Landstuhl Rheinland, Germany and attended Baker High School. She was employed at the Commissary at Ft. Benning, GA. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Albert Green, and a brother, Moses Brinson, Jr.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories include: two children, Demorris Brinson and Jenette Brinson; five grandchildren, DeMauri Brinson, Terrell Brinson, Lailani Brinson, Dorian Brinson and Jaylen Brinson; five siblings, Terry Brinson, Delores Mitchell, Debra Tolbert (Donald), Janice Brinson and Shannon Brinson; one uncle, Dan Miller, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to include, Vincent Wilson and Ricky Patterson.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Green will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of the Progressive Funeral Home with the interment following in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Derrick Bell will officiate. Visitation is Today, 12 til 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Green
August 12, 1965-
June 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Rosemary M. Brinson Green of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Wednesday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. She was 54 years of age.
The daughter of the late Moses Sr. and Jenette Johnson Brinson, Mrs. Green was born in Landstuhl Rheinland, Germany and attended Baker High School. She was employed at the Commissary at Ft. Benning, GA. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Albert Green, and a brother, Moses Brinson, Jr.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories include: two children, Demorris Brinson and Jenette Brinson; five grandchildren, DeMauri Brinson, Terrell Brinson, Lailani Brinson, Dorian Brinson and Jaylen Brinson; five siblings, Terry Brinson, Delores Mitchell, Debra Tolbert (Donald), Janice Brinson and Shannon Brinson; one uncle, Dan Miller, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to include, Vincent Wilson and Ricky Patterson.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Green will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of the Progressive Funeral Home with the interment following in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Derrick Bell will officiate. Visitation is Today, 12 til 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.