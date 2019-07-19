Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Greater Ward Chapel AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary D. Hunt


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary D. Hunt Obituary
Rosemary D.
Hunt
April 1, 1960-
July 13, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Ms. Rosemary D. Hunt, 59 of Columbus, Georgia died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House. Funeral Services will be held 2 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Greater Ward Chapel AME Church. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be held 2-6 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Ms. Hunt was born April 1, 1960 in Columbus, GA, the daughter of the late Willie Ruth Hunt and Jimmy B. Hunt of Columbus, GA. She was a CNA for Azalea Trace Nursing Home, and attended Carver High School. Survivors other than her father, include three daughters, Lawanda Hunt, Tiffany Lamb (Colin), and Tracie Coleman, of Columbus, GA, three sisters, Janice Hunt Reynolds-Wright , Donna McCary of Columbus, GA, and Felicia Hunt of Atlanta, two brothers, James Hunt , Jr. (Linda) of Columbus, Ga, and Wendell Hunt of San Diego, CA, five grandchildren, Darius, Walentyne, Morghan, Da Kobie and Coiurtnee, devoted cousin, Anneise Saber, special friend, Henrietta Williams, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now