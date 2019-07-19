|
Columbus, Georgia- Ms. Rosemary D. Hunt, 59 of Columbus, Georgia died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House. Funeral Services will be held 2 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Greater Ward Chapel AME Church. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be held 2-6 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Ms. Hunt was born April 1, 1960 in Columbus, GA, the daughter of the late Willie Ruth Hunt and Jimmy B. Hunt of Columbus, GA. She was a CNA for Azalea Trace Nursing Home, and attended Carver High School. Survivors other than her father, include three daughters, Lawanda Hunt, Tiffany Lamb (Colin), and Tracie Coleman, of Columbus, GA, three sisters, Janice Hunt Reynolds-Wright , Donna McCary of Columbus, GA, and Felicia Hunt of Atlanta, two brothers, James Hunt , Jr. (Linda) of Columbus, Ga, and Wendell Hunt of San Diego, CA, five grandchildren, Darius, Walentyne, Morghan, Da Kobie and Coiurtnee, devoted cousin, Anneise Saber, special friend, Henrietta Williams, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 19, 2019