Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rosezell Moore King


1936 - 2020
Rosezell Moore King Obituary
Rosezell Moore
King
February 3, 1936-
April 1, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Rosezell Moore King, 84, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home.
Mrs. Moore was born February 3, 1936 in Salem, AL to the late Anderson Lee Moore and the late Viola Williams Moore. She was a graduate of Wills Valley High School and a member of Mt. Mariah Baptist Church where she was given the title of Mother of the Church.
Survivors include her husband Joe King, Jr.; children, Michael King, Phyllis (Jasper) Washington, Paul (Debbie) King, Joseph King, and Rashawn King; twelve grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2020
