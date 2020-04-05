Home

Rosezell Moore-King


1936 - 2020
Rosezell Moore-King Obituary
Rosezell
Moore-King
February 3, 1936-
April 1, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Rosezell Moore King, 84, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, April 4, 2020. Visitation was Friday, April 3, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. King was born February 3, 1936 in Salem, AL to the late Anderson Lee Moore and the late Viola Williams Moore. She was a graduate of Wills Valley High School and a member of Mt. Mariah Baptist Church where she was given the title of Mother of the Church.
Survivors include her husband, Joe King, Jr.; children, Michael King, Phyllis (Jasper) Washington, Paul (Debbie) King, Joseph King, and Rashawn King; twelve grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www. thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2020
