Roy Anthony

Wilborn, Jr.

October 24, 1958-

April 24, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. Roy A. Wilborn, Jr. passed April 24, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am (CST), Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 799 Springhill Road, Eufaula, AL. Pastor Bruce Scott officiating. The funeral procession will depart the family's residence at 10:30 (EST). Interment will follow in the church cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA 31904. Visitation will be today, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm followed by a family hour from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Mr. Wilborn was born October 24, 1958 in Eufaula, AL to Mrs. Lelia Beatrice and the late Mr. Roy Benjamin Wilborn who preceded him in death. He was affectionally know as 'Man'. Mr. Wilborn was a 1976 graduate of Columbus High School. After high school, he pursued several trades, however, the majority of his career life was spent as an interstate truck driver. Mr. Wilborn leaves to cherish his precious memories, his mother; his daughter, Akeisha; his sibilings, Sherman Alonzo Wilborn, Arthur Fitzgerald Wilborn, Regina Sansbury, Janice Cook and Delender Gardner; his grandchildren, CamRon Shipman and Cayden Shipman; nephews, nieces and a host of family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary