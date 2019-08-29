|
Roy Cecil
Bauers
February 17, 1941-
August 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- SFC U.S. Army (Ret.) Roy Cecil Bauers, 78, of Columbus, GA passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Piedmont Regional Medical Center, Columbus. A private interment will be held.
Mr. Bauers was born February 17, 1941, in Grahn, KY the son of William and Mabel Phillips Bauers. After high school, Mr. Bauers joined the Army and served for 22 years. He completed several tours in Vietnam and was stationed at many bases in Europe and in Korea. After his retirement in 1981, Mr. Bauers worked in Civil Service at Ft. Benning for 20 years and again retired. He was a member of VFW Post 665, Columbus. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and loved to travel visiting countries all over the world. Mr. Bauers was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Carroll of Beloit, OH and Edra Barker of Olive Hill, KY.
Survivors include his wife, Erika Paulus Bauers of Columbus; two brothers, Charles (Beverly) Bauers of Ashland, KY, Harold (Joanne) Bauers of Olive Hill, KY; several nieces and nephews in KY and OH including Susan Carroll of Mt. Airy, MD, Astrid Paulus of Stuttgart, Germany and Britta Zake of Miami, FL.
Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019