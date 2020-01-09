Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Pine Hill Baptist Church
Phenix City, GA
Roy D. Cliatt


1940 - 2020
Roy D. Cliatt Obituary
Roy D.
Cliatt
October 1, 1940-
January 3, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Roy Dixon Cliatt, 79, of Phenix City, AL, passed Friday, January 3, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. J.C. Fryer, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmonds Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Cliatt was born October 1, 1940 in Cottonton, AL to the late Willie James Cliatt and the late Annie Will Cliatt. He was a member of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church and attended South Girard High School. He retired from Kinnett Dairies and Ft. Benning as a civil servant.
His survivors include his wife, Ethelene Jones Cliatt; son, Roy L. (Christine Smith) Cliatt; one brother, Willie "Tikoy" (Vera) Cliatt; four sisters, Beretha Rhodes, Christine Rainwater, Barbara Brown and Mildred Johnson; grandson, Markeith (Miah) Cliatt; one great granddaughter; god children other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guess registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 9, 2020
