Roy Edward
Lee
November 4, 1928-
July 30, 2019
Columbus, GA- Roy Edward Lee, 90, of Columbus died Saturday July 27, 2019 in Columbus.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Don Wilhite officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday at McMullen Funeral Home 3874 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, GA 31907.
Roy was born November 4, 1928 in Opp, Alabama son of the late Melzie Pickens Lee and Virginia Alford Lee. He retired after 30 years as a superintendent from Ft. Benning in the sheet-metal and roofing department later working for Walmart on Airport Thruway for over 20 years in the maintenance division. He was a Navy veteran.
His wife of 60 years Betty Jean Elkins Lee preceded him in death, along with his daughter, Constance Lee Miller and siblings, Louise, Kathleen, David, Betty Jean, Pete, Billy and Helen.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Ashley Lee Daugherty (Keith) of Phenix City, Al., great-grandson, Dylan Lee Daugherty of Phenix City, Al., sisters, Dot Hughes (Olson) of Salem, Al., Fran Fondren of Columbus, Ga., loving companion of 10 years, Nell Anglin of Columbus, Ga., and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.
Flower will be excepted but those so desiring can make contributions to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Rd., Columbus, GA 31904
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 29, 2019