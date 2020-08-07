1/1
Roy James Foster Sr.
1951 - 2020
Roy James
Foster, Sr.
October 23, 1951-
August 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Roy James Foster, Sr., 68, was called home by our Lord and Savior Monday, August 3, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Bishop James A. Lewis, Sr., Senior Pastor of New Testament Christian Center Church, will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Foster was born October 23, 1951 to the late Walter James Foster, Sr. and Dorothy Bell Reese-Foster in Columbus, GA. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Mr. Foster was employed at Swift Text for more than 25 years and later worked for Columbus Water Works. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his children, Roy James Foster, Jr., Latarsha (Martinez) Paschal, LaQuesha M. Foster and Tahjay T. Foster; siblings, Henry (Verdell) Foster of Cleveland, Ohio, Walter Foster, Jessie (Glenda) Foster, Henry Lou Snelling, Doris Ogletree, Bobbie Sanders and Glenda Mae Burke; a devoted friend, Melissa David; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2020.
