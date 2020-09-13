Roy L.
Spurlin, Sr.
November 11, 1944-
September 6, 2020
Panama City Beach, Florida- Mr. Roy L Spurlin Sr., 75, of Panama City Beach, Florida, formally of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away after a brief illness with Covid-19 on September 6, 2020 at Specialty Select Hospital, Panama City, Florida.
Roy was born November 11, 1944, at Bush Hospital, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Spurlin retired from AIG Insurance in 2001 after many years of devoted service. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his loving wife, Pat Hardin-Spurlin, his children and grandchildren.
Roy was a fantastic cook and known by family and friends for his delicious sour cream pound cakes, cornbread, and biscuits. He also enjoyed assisting family and friends who needed help with carpentry or home projects.
Roy was a devout Christian and member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, Columbus, GA. He often quoted his favorite Bible verse, Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of good courage, do not be afraid nor dismayed for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Margaret Spurlin and brothers-in-law, George Dimon and Leo Moon.
Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife, Pat, who was also his best friend and love of his life, his children, Roy L Spurlin, Jr, Tammy Berry (Stephen), Debra Grosso (Vinny), Jim Hardin, Jr. (Becca), Jeff Hardin (Kim), daughter-in-law Shannon Sheperd Spurlin, grandchildren, Jennifer Blaisure (Chris), J. Scott Hardin, Jr, Maclain Hardin, Mason Hardin, Sam Hardin, Lilly Berry, Joshua Spurlin, Justin Long, Jeremy Spurlin, great granddaughter, Bridget Blaisure, and his sisters, Carolyn Dimon, BJ Moon, and Betty Waites (Tom)
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com
Southerland Family Funeral Home 1112 Ohio Ave. Lynn Haven, Fl 32444
850-785-8532