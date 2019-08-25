|
|
Roy Wesley
Sluder
April 2, 1959-
August 22, 2019
Columbus, GA- Roy Wesley Sluder, 60, of Columbus, GA passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery with Pastor Aaron Welch officiating. The family will receive friends Monday August 26, 2019 from 9:00am-10:00am.
Wesley was born April 2, 1959 in Dalton, GA, the son of Donald and Dorothy Hollomon. He worked as a Mechanic for several years. Cars and working on them was his passion. Some of his other hobbies included working in his yard, gardening, and playing video games online with others.
He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Hollomon. Survivors include two children, Fahlin Marie White (Mark) and Roy Wesley Sluder Jr.; one stepson, T.J. Ingram; four grandchildren, Father, Donald Hollomon; two sisters, Melanie Sluder Mummert (Chris) and Nancy Sluder Springate; five nieces and nephews that were very near and dear to his heart.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions be made to Valley Rescue Mission or Paws Humane. Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019