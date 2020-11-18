1/1
Rubie Lee James
1928 - 2020
Rubie Lee James
May 9, 1928 - November 15, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Mrs. Rubie Lee Barnes James, 92, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, November 15, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon EST, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Salem, AL with Rev. Eric D. Marks, Sr., DTH, officiating. Visitation is Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. Mrs. James was born May 9, 1928 to the late Lucille Jackson and the late Leonard Barnes. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, attended Sugar Hill School, Lee County, AL and worked with the Alabama Fashion Sewing Co. and the Red Cross.
Survivors include cousins, Roberta Williams, Ardella Williams, Morris Jackson (Curvine), Bertha Cochran (Bobby), Vinice Jackson, Betty McCullough, Ruthie Barr (Frank), and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
NOV
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
