RubinFuller, Jr.June 12, 1957-August 21, 2020Phenix City, Al- Rubin Fuller, Jr., 63, of Phenix City, AL passed in Phenix City, AL.Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Greater St. John Baptist Church, Crawford, AL. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Mr. Fuller was born June 12, 1957 to the late Rubin Fuller, Sr. and the late Gertrude Williams Fuller. He was self employed as a logger.His survivors include his wife, Dorothy Fuller; his children, Shalisa (Jont'a) Upshaw, Reuben (Kizzy) Fuller, Benji Fuller and Terrance Fuller; two step sons, Antonio (Toquoi) Kizzie and Demetrius (Krystal) Kizzie; brother, Charlie Fuller; sister, Linda (Frank) Heard; aunt, Vera Johnson; 24 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.