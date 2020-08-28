Rubin
Fuller, Jr.
June 12, 1957-
August 21, 2020
Phenix City, Al- Rubin Fuller, Jr., 63, of Phenix City, AL passed in Phenix City, AL.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Greater St. John Baptist Church, Crawford, AL. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Fuller was born June 12, 1957 to the late Rubin Fuller, Sr. and the late Gertrude Williams Fuller. He was self employed as a logger.
His survivors include his wife, Dorothy Fuller; his children, Shalisa (Jont'a) Upshaw, Reuben (Kizzy) Fuller, Benji Fuller and Terrance Fuller; two step sons, Antonio (Toquoi) Kizzie and Demetrius (Krystal) Kizzie; brother, Charlie Fuller; sister, Linda (Frank) Heard; aunt, Vera Johnson; 24 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
