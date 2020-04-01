|
|
Rubin
Jones
January 17, 1936-
March 28, 2020
Salem, AL- Mr. Rubin Jones, 84, of Salem, AL passed Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Auburn, AL.
A private graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Marshall Morgan, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 1-5:30 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Jones was born January 17, 1936 in Lee County, AL to Veola Jones and the late Robert Jones. He was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Bibb Mills.
He is survived by two sons, Dwight (Sefaat) Jones, Berlin, Germany and Robert L. Jones, Salem, AL; two daughters, Annie Jones and Lori Jones both of Columbus, OH; mother, Veola Jones, Salem, AL; five step-daughters; four sisters, Ola (Albert) Davis and Mildred Thomas both of Smiths Station, AL, Minnie Jones, Salem, AL and Janette Brundidge, Phenix City, AL; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 1, 2020