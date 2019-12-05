|
|
Ruby B.
Foster
March 21, 1936-
November 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Ruby B. Foster of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Friday at the Columbus Hospice House. She was 83 years of age.
The daughter of the late Tip and Mary Jackson Bennefield, Ms. Foster was a native of Columbus and was a devout member of the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church where she served diligently as President of Mission #4. She was employed as Certified Nursing Assistant, beginning her career at the Medical Center in Columbus, She retired following 30 years of dedicated service from Muscogee Manor Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by two children, Darrell Foster and Terraina Shorter; a grandson, Gabriel Foster; and five siblings, Major, Erskine, Charlie and Curtis Bennefield and Jeanette French.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: three sons, Victor Foster, Zachary Foster and Timothy Foster (Betty); three daughters, Vallier Robinson (Edward), Diane Green (Jeffery) and Nancy Lee; a devoted step-son, Zechariah Terry(Lisa); thirty grandchildren, fifty six great grandchildren, nine great great grandchildren; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Foster will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. David Stallion, pastor delivering the eulogy. Bishop Betty H. Jackson will officiate. The visitation will be Friday 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 5, 2019