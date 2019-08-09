|
|
Ruby Jane
Lewis
March 20, 1940-
August 1, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Ruby Jane Lewis, 79, of Phenix City, AL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Larry Oglesby of the New Convent Fellowship Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Garden. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2 PM to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Lewis was born March 20, 1940 in Phenix City, AL, daughter of the late Willie Colbert and Gennie Mae Leonard. Mrs. Lewis was a domestic engineer for Attorney L. B. Kent and family.
Survivors include: two sons, Timothy (Jesse) Lewis and Dan Lewis; two daughters, Cynthia (Pastor Larry) Oglesby and Janice Ataghauman; a nephew, Raymond Carr, Jr., seven grandchildren and a host of relatives. Please visit www.sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019