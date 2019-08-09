Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Jane Lewis


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Jane Lewis Obituary
Ruby Jane
Lewis
March 20, 1940-
August 1, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Ruby Jane Lewis, 79, of Phenix City, AL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Larry Oglesby of the New Convent Fellowship Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Garden. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2 PM to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Lewis was born March 20, 1940 in Phenix City, AL, daughter of the late Willie Colbert and Gennie Mae Leonard. Mrs. Lewis was a domestic engineer for Attorney L. B. Kent and family.
Survivors include: two sons, Timothy (Jesse) Lewis and Dan Lewis; two daughters, Cynthia (Pastor Larry) Oglesby and Janice Ataghauman; a nephew, Raymond Carr, Jr., seven grandchildren and a host of relatives. Please visit www.sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now