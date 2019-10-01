Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Castleberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Mae Castleberry


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Mae Castleberry Obituary
Ruby Mae
Castleberry
January 21, 1922-
September 29, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ruby Mae Castleberry 97, Phenix City, AL, passed away peacefully on Sunday Sept. 29th, 2019 at 11:24 AM surrounded by loved ones at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 613 14th Street, Phenix City, AL 36867 then laid to rest alongside her loving husband of 31 years, Alva W.Castleberry, Sr. in Thomasville, GA with a graveside service at 2:00 PM Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Mrs. Castleberry was born January 21, 1922 in Clayton, GA to Joseph D. Fontenot and Mary Carter Fontenot. Her devout love for Jesus led her and a group of friends to reopen a closed Christian church in NE Georgia during her teenage years, as well as to go to another town to find a minister. She went back to college after her children were already attending, and she quite often said, "I made better grades than my kids did." She always had a sense of humor that would light up a room and put a smile on your face. She enjoyed caring for her family, always putting them before herself. Other than her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sisters Lois Sowell, Donnie Ward and Jo Neal Griffin. Survivors include children, Alva W. Castleberry Jr., Smiths Station, AL; Brenda Ellis (Andrew), Phenix City, AL; Debra Byrom, Okinawa, Japan. Grandchildren, Conni Milligan (Robert), Lake City, FL; Brian Steele (Angie), Phenix City, AL; Marie Culpepper (Brandon), Smiths Station, AL; Joshua Byrom, Valdosta, GA. In addition, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Phenix City Health Care, 3900 Lakewood Dr, Phenix City, AL 36867.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now