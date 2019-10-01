|
Ruby Mae
Castleberry
January 21, 1922-
September 29, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ruby Mae Castleberry 97, Phenix City, AL, passed away peacefully on Sunday Sept. 29th, 2019 at 11:24 AM surrounded by loved ones at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 613 14th Street, Phenix City, AL 36867 then laid to rest alongside her loving husband of 31 years, Alva W.Castleberry, Sr. in Thomasville, GA with a graveside service at 2:00 PM Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Mrs. Castleberry was born January 21, 1922 in Clayton, GA to Joseph D. Fontenot and Mary Carter Fontenot. Her devout love for Jesus led her and a group of friends to reopen a closed Christian church in NE Georgia during her teenage years, as well as to go to another town to find a minister. She went back to college after her children were already attending, and she quite often said, "I made better grades than my kids did." She always had a sense of humor that would light up a room and put a smile on your face. She enjoyed caring for her family, always putting them before herself. Other than her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sisters Lois Sowell, Donnie Ward and Jo Neal Griffin. Survivors include children, Alva W. Castleberry Jr., Smiths Station, AL; Brenda Ellis (Andrew), Phenix City, AL; Debra Byrom, Okinawa, Japan. Grandchildren, Conni Milligan (Robert), Lake City, FL; Brian Steele (Angie), Phenix City, AL; Marie Culpepper (Brandon), Smiths Station, AL; Joshua Byrom, Valdosta, GA. In addition, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Phenix City Health Care, 3900 Lakewood Dr, Phenix City, AL 36867.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019