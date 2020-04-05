|
Columbus, GA- Rufus Harrow, Jr. 55, of Columbus, GA transitioned into eternal life Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his residence. An intimate Interment will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Ft Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft Mitchell, Alabama according to Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC , 1605 3rd Avenue, 706-327-9293. A memorial service totally inclusive of family and friends with military honors will be announced at a later date. Mr. Harrow was born April 13, 1964 in Columbus, GA to union of the late Rufus Harrow, Sr. and Mrs. Louise (John)Ford. He was educated in the Muscogee County School System, graduating in the 1982 Class at Kendrick High School. He was a United States Army Veteran, Civil Service Employee and a Computer Major. Rufus leves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 32 years, Keesha LaVon Harrow, 2 sons, Kenique and Kyle Harrow; 4 grandchildren, Jamari Rashad Harrow, Kenique Rashad Harrow, Jr, Kyle Xavier Harrow, Jr and Kylia Kaylee Harrow; 5 sisters, Barbara(Bruce)Dudley, Beverly Neal, Belinda(Marvin)Hurley, Benita(Keith)Dent and Denise Harrow. 5 aunts, i uncle and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and dear friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2020