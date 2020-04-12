|
Russell John
Burkhalter
April 6, 2020
Virginia , Beach, VA- Russell John Burkhalter, age 62, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away at his home on Monday, April 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. Russell was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts but had been a resident of Virginia Beach for the past 20 years.
Russell retired in 2018 after devoting 33 years of Federal Service. Most recent, 20 years at NAVSUP FLEET LOGISTICS CENTER, as a Hazmat Motor Vehicle Operator for Naval Station Norfolk. He was also a member of Lake Wright Men's Golf Club.
Russell's quiet, kind and giving personality provided those whose lives he touched with a lasting impression that with determination, hard work and devotion, any dream is possible.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary Jane Burkhalter, his son Steven Burkhalter (Eden) from Manchester, MD, his daughter Beth Ann Pettis (Casey) from Clermont, Ga, six grandchildren Harlie, James, Angela, Michael, Zack and Zhinna, his sister Donna Davis from Columbus, Ga, his brother David Nichols from Atlanta, Ga, and his niece Angela Kent (John) of Jacksonville, Fla. and their children, Taylor and Joshua. He also leaves behind his much-loved extended family, Margarete Almy (Arne) of Columbus, Ga, and her sons, Peter and Larry Jr.; Eugene Wright Jr. (Cil) of Tucson, Az, and his daughter Sherri.
He was predeceased by his parents Edgar and Rena Burkhalter from Columbus, Ga.
Russell will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved to play golf and looked forward to his annual golf trip to Myrtle Beach. Devoted to his home town of Columbus, Ga. He stuck by
his Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs teams.
The family sends their thanks to the many friends who have stood by and supported them through their battle with his cancer.
Condolences may be offered at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2020