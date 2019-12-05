|
|
Ruth A. "Omi"
Frick
November 08, 1934-
December 03, 2019
Columbus, Ga.- Ruth A. Frick, 85, of Columbus, Ga. died Tuesday December 03, 2019 surrounded by her family at her daughter's residence.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 06, 2019 in the chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Dennis Lacy officiating. A private interment will be held in Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Frick was born November 08, 1934 in Leipzig, Germany daughter of the late Otto Willi and Katie Feine Kupfer. She was a member of the Infantry Center Chapel and was attending with her family North Highland Assembly of God Church. Mrs. Frick worked for Toms Foods, St. Francis Hospital and eventually worked as a sales person for J.C. Penny's Department Store. She enjoyed listening to German music, preparing German food and spending time at the beach. Mrs. Frick loved her animal shelter dogs, supporting PAWS and sitting with her friends by the pool and spending time with her family.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Frick is preceded in death by her husband MSG (Ret.) Joe Bennett "OPA" Frick.
Survivors include her daughter Cindy Bell (Bill) of Columbus, Ga., son, Mark Frick (Michael-Ann) of Summerville, SC., grandchildren, Amber Bell Gunter (Mike), Erin Noelte (Ryan), Adelyn Bell, Mark E. Frick and Megan Frick, great-grandchildren, Grayton, Vera, Knox and Eli.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to PAWS Humane 4900 Milgen Road Columbus, Ga. 31907 or www.pawshumane.org or Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road Columbus, Ga. 31909 www.columbushospice.com
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 5, 2019