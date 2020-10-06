1/
Ruth Davis Campbell
1922 - 2020
Ruth Davis
Campbell
January 25, 1922-
October 4, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ruth Davis Campbell, 98, of Phenix City, AL died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Phenix City Healthcare.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Keown officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 am, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Campbell was born January 25, 1922 in Brundidge, AL, daughter of the late James Davis and Myrtie Senn Davis. She worked at the Eagle and Phenix Mill for 23 years and at Cobb Memorial Hospital for 12 years, until she retired in 1984. Mrs. Campbell was a former member of Holland Creek Baptist Church, where she was very active until her health begin to fail.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Dewey Campbell; a son, Malcolm Campbell; and one brother, Bernice Davis.
She is survived by her daughter, Judith "Judy" Evans and husband John of Phenix City, AL; grandchildren, Tracy Queen (Ken), Tiffany Cook, and Ryan Campbell (Rachael); great-grandchildren, Evan Queen, Ethan Queen and Whitney Campbell; a daughter-in-law, Shelia Campbell; as well as, several nieces, nephews, extended family and caring friends.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the Amen Choir, 4011 Lakewood Dr., Phenix City, AL 36867.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregivers, Brenda Stringer, Iris, Josephine, Sarah and the other staff members at Phenix City Healthcare.
To sign the online guest register, visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
