|
|
Ruth Haywood
Evert
March 21, 1922-
March 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- Just shy of her 98th birthday, Ruth Haywood Evert died peacefully in Columbus, Georgia with family and caregivers by her side.
Born in Dublin, Georgia, Ruth was the daughter of the late Walter Elias Haywood and Irene Martin Haywood. She moved to Columbus with the family before her second birthday and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1939 as the president of her senior class. In 1945, Ruth married Charles Michael Evert during his posting at Fort Benning. She continued working at the telephone company during his service in Japan before they moved to his native Chicago for his completion of law school there. During their time there, the young couple had two children, spent time with his family and made lifelong friends they enjoyed throughout their marriage.
After they returned to Columbus for Chuck to open a law practice, Ruth and Chuck added three more children to their family and became active in the Columbus and Fort Benning communities. Ruth was involved in various civic organizations throughout her life, including Girl Scouts, Lawyers Auxiliary, the Wynn house and the Columbus Museum. She worked tirelessly to support Chuck and their children in their various pursuits and was often using her culinary talents to brighten the lives of those around her, especially those in need. During their many years together in Columbus, Ruth and Chuck became well-known for their beautiful ballroom dancing, travelled and continued to enjoy both new and rejuvenated friendships, which were an elemental part of their fifty-six year marriage.
Ruth enjoyed sports throughout her life and was often seen on the tennis court or golf course. She was instrumental in the formation of the Columbus Tennis Patrons/ the local Volvo tennis league, which later developed into CORTA, and worked alongside Chuck for many years to promote the game of tennis as a family sport in both Columbus and the state of Georgia. In 1987 she was honored as Volunteer of the Year by the Georgia Tennis Association.
In addition to Chuck's death in 2001, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; by her sisters Alice Virginia Haywood, Margaret Haywood, Barbara Sharpe, Irene Holland, Augusta Ethington and Jane Grogan; by her brother Walter Haywood; and by several nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her daughters Connie Evert, Philadelphia; Kathy France (Art), Columbus; Barbara Evert (Kevin Jones), Pleasant View, Colorado; Janice Pacheco (Marco), Albuquerque; and her son, Charles Michael Evert, Jr (Angi), Atlanta; grandchildren Mary Katherine Carpenter (Andy), Rebecca Mitchell (Eric), Emily Evert, Georgia O'Donoghue (Brendan); Maggie Jones (Spencer) and Nicholas Jones; and, 4 great grandsons, to whom she gave the privilege of calling her "Charlie". She is also survived by her brother-in-law Jerry Evert (Aud), sister-in-law Colette Evert, many beloved nieces, nephews and their families, and dear family friend Monica Pierce and her husband Keith.
The family expresses deepest gratitude to caregivers Bernice Young, Bessie Harris, Lakeisa Kelly, Megan Davis, Annie Ruth Short and many others who, along with the staff at Spring Harbor, shared their expertise, care, compassion and friendship while spending these last years with our mother.
In keeping with efforts to assure the safety and health of our community during the current virus pandemic, the family will hold a private burial service at the Chapel of the Pines at Parkhill Cemetery, ofﬁciated by the Dr. James C. Elder.
If you wish to remember Ruth with a donation, the family gratefully requests (in lieu of ﬂowers) memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, the Wynn House, CORTA, or to a .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2020