Ruth L. Austin
1932 - 2020
Ruth L.
Austin
May 11, 1932-
August 16, 2020
Columbus , GA- Ms. Ruth L. Austin, 88, of Columbus, GA passed on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN
Graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. EST, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery Columbus, Ga., with Rev. Rodney Smith, officiating. Visitation is Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ruth L. Austin was born May 11, 1932 in Russell County, AL to the late Robert Lewis and the late Roddie Lewis. Ruth was a member of St. John A.M.E Church Ft. Mitchell, AL where she sang in the senior choir and worked in food service at Carver High School until her retirement.
Survivors include four daughters, Jetties White, Cathy Belfrom, June Brown, and Wanda Strong; four siblings, Dorothy James, Joann Sparks, Eloise Barnes, and Arthur Lewis; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
AUG
23
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Green Acres Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
