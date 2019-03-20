Home

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Camp Creek Baptist Church
Cornelia, GA
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Camp Creek Baptist Church
Cornelia, GA
Ruth Laurel Peterson Lyons


Ruth Laurel Peterson Lyons Obituary
Ruth Laurel
Peterson Lyons
May 8, 1953-
March 15, 2019
Clarkesville and formerly of Columbus, GA- Ruth Laurel Peterson Lyons, age 66 of Clarkesville and formerly of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Born on May 08, 1953, in Red Wing, Minnesota, she was a daughter of the late George LeRoy and Hildur Lorraine Nelson Peterson. Mrs. Lyons was a Registered Nurse, being a graduate of Arthur B. Ancker Memorial School of Nursing. She also home schooled her children for a total of 23 years. Since moving from Columbus in 2009, she was Office Manager at Camp Creek Baptist Church in Cornelia, where she was also a member and pastor's wife.
Survivors include husband, James Everett Lyons of Clarkesville; son, Joshua James Lyons of Milton, Florida; daughters, Sara Joy Dow and Elizabeth Fritz both of Watertown, Wisconsin and Susanna Lyons of San Jose, California; brother, Lowell Peterson of Wisconsin; sisters, Joy Skifstad of Minnesota, Elaine Gehrz of Virginia, Connie Olson and Amy Kelsey both of Minnesota; five grandchildren.
Funeral services are 11 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Camp Creek Baptist Church in Cornelia with Dr. Jeffrey Amsbaugh officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home and also from 9 am until the service hour on Thursday at the church.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
