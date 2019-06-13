Ruth S.

Duke

January 8, 1925-

June 11, 2019

Columbus, GA- Ruth S. Duke, 94, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM EST Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Ben Giselbech officiating. Interment will be held 2:00 PM CST Saturday at Forest Hills Cemetery in Montgomery, AL. The family will receive friends following the service.

Mrs. Duke was born January 8, 1925 in LeGrand, AL daughter of the late Willis Edward Suggs and Mamie Morris Suggs. She retired after 25 years as a teacher with the Muscogee County School District and was a member of Edgewood Church of Christ for over 50 years.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis A. Duke, Sr and sister, Jeanie Sullivan.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Boyd of Montgomery, AL, son, Curtis Duke, Jr. (Phyllis) of Midland, GA, sister, Esther S. Jones of Andalusia, AL, brother-in-law, Frank Sullivan, grandchildren, Ken Boyd (Allison), Virginia Ring (Brett), Emily Carney (Chris) and Sarah Rodesney (Nick), and great-grandchildren, Will Boyd, Landon Boyd and Samuel Boyd.

A special thank you to Covenant Woods for the care and support.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 13, 2019