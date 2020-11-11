Ruth Swinson King
February 11, 1928 - November 9, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Ruth Swinson King, 92, of Columbus, Georgia died Monday, November 09, 2020 at the Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia 31907 with Chaplain Randy Worrell officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday November 12, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory will require facemasks and social distancing for those attending the visitation and funeral service.
Mrs. King was born February 11, 1928 in Rhodes, Michigan daughter of the late Albert and Ella Swinson. She was one of eleven children, seven boys and four girls. Mrs. King sewed for a living and worked at Sears Custom Draperies, Gayfers Custom Draperies, Dance Costumes, Alterations for Mansours and then at home.
Other than her parents, Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband, Jack J. King, son; Tom King, granddaughter, Amy King along with 7 brothers and 3 sisters from Michigan.
She leaves behind two daughters, Kathy Mallory and her husband Larry and Lori Carver; son, Kenny King, five grandchildren, Shane Allen and his wife Julia, Misty Jenkins, Raven King, Dylan Carver and Austin Carver. Eight great-grandchildren, Chelsea Allen, Devon Allen, Alex Allen, Cody Jenkins, Tiffany King, Tyler King, Jackson Abbott and Noah Jack King and three great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Ruby Mixon and a brother-in-law Fred King and his wife Carolyn and many nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road Columbus, Georgia 31909 or www.columbushospice.com
