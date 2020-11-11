1/
Ruth Swinson King
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Swinson King
February 11, 1928 - November 9, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Ruth Swinson King, 92, of Columbus, Georgia died Monday, November 09, 2020 at the Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia 31907 with Chaplain Randy Worrell officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday November 12, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory will require facemasks and social distancing for those attending the visitation and funeral service.
Mrs. King was born February 11, 1928 in Rhodes, Michigan daughter of the late Albert and Ella Swinson. She was one of eleven children, seven boys and four girls. Mrs. King sewed for a living and worked at Sears Custom Draperies, Gayfers Custom Draperies, Dance Costumes, Alterations for Mansours and then at home.
Other than her parents, Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband, Jack J. King, son; Tom King, granddaughter, Amy King along with 7 brothers and 3 sisters from Michigan.
She leaves behind two daughters, Kathy Mallory and her husband Larry and Lori Carver; son, Kenny King, five grandchildren, Shane Allen and his wife Julia, Misty Jenkins, Raven King, Dylan Carver and Austin Carver. Eight great-grandchildren, Chelsea Allen, Devon Allen, Alex Allen, Cody Jenkins, Tiffany King, Tyler King, Jackson Abbott and Noah Jack King and three great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Ruby Mixon and a brother-in-law Fred King and his wife Carolyn and many nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road Columbus, Georgia 31909 or www.columbushospice.com
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved