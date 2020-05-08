Ruthie Mae
Wright
November 10, 1926-
May 4, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Ruthie Mae Wright, 93, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, May 4, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020. Public visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Wright was born November 10, 1926 in Moultrie, GA to the late Issac Weaver and the late Ruth Mae Weaver. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and served as a Missionary worker.
Survivors include one son, Ardie Wright; two daughters, Elaine (James) Golden and Teresa Oliver; one daughter-in-law, Janice Wright and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
