Ruthie Mae Wright
1926 - 2020
Ruthie Mae
Wright
November 10, 1926-
May 4, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Ruthie Mae Wright, 93, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, May 4, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020. Public visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Wright was born November 10, 1926 in Moultrie, GA to the late Issac Weaver and the late Ruth Mae Weaver. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and served as a Missionary worker.
Survivors include one son, Ardie Wright; two daughters, Elaine (James) Golden and Teresa Oliver; one daughter-in-law, Janice Wright and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
1:00 - 5:00 PM
MAY
9
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
