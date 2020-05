Ruthie MaeWrightNovember 10, 1926-May 4, 2020Phenix City, AL- Ms. Ruthie Mae Wright, 93, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, May 4, 2020 in Columbus, GA.A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020. Public visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Ms. Wright was born November 10, 1926 in Moultrie, GA to the late Issac Weaver and the late Ruth Mae Weaver. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and served as a Missionary worker.Survivors include one son, Ardie Wright; two daughters, Elaine (James) Golden and Teresa Oliver; one daughter-in-law, Janice Wright and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.