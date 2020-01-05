|
Ryan Joseph
Long
March 15, 1982-
December 31, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ryan Joseph Long, 37, of Phenix City, AL. passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House.
A celebration of Ryan's life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA, A visitation and reception for family and friends will be held at time of service.
Ryan was born in Lodi, California on March 15, 1982 to Larry W. Long and Lucinda J. Schultz Long of Santa Maria, CA. Ryan was employed by Mobilex as a X-Ray Technician. He had a passion for helping people in need. Ryan was always more concerned for others more so than himself and always put even a stranger's needs before his own. Ryan was an avid collector of video games and Funko Pops. He also enjoyed all things Star Wars. Ryan never passed up an opportunity to make people laugh. He was affectionately known as the "Gentle Giant" and was always happy to give very special "Rye-Rye hugs". He was fondly recognized by his tall stature, infectious laugh, and iconic black hat. Ryan was a friend to everyone he met and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Ryan was preceded in death by a brother, Adam Long.
Other than his parents, Ryan is survived by his wife, Anna Kem Long of Phenix City, AL. mother-in-law and father-in-law, Teresa and John Loney of Phenix City, AL. sisters-in-law Tricia Brown (Scott), Krystle Loney, brothers-in-law, Jerrod Bayhi (Kecia), Tommy Loney (Dana) and Billy Loney (Maria) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends and fur-babies.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the East Alabama Humane Society at 712 13th St. Phenix City, AL. 36867
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 5, 2020