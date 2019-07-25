Sabra Snider

McCullar

November 29, 1941-

July 24, 2019

Warm Springs, GA- Sabra Snider McCullar, 77, of Warm Springs, GA died Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019 in Columbus.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Sabra was born November 29, 1941 in Columbus, GA daughter of the late Elmer C. and Mildred Bishop Snider. Sabra graduated from Baker High School in 1960, having been a cheerleader and senior class officer. After graduation, she began a career in banking with National Bank of Ft. Benning and concluded her career as Vice President of marketing with Trust Company of Columbus.

Her most cherished achievements came later as Tourism Director for FDR/Warm Springs Welcome Center, a facility and organization she began in a wood-framed building on the edge of Warm Springs in early 1990. She led the fundraising efforts to construct a new permanent Welcome Center, a replica of the old train depot used by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She was named Tourism Director and Chair in 1999. She also served as President of one of the state's nine Pathway Travel Regions, continuing to serve on its Executive Board for many years.

For her early work on the state's tourism industry, in 1999 her hospitality colleagues in Georgia honored her as Georgia Department of Industry, Trade and Tourism's Tourism Leader of the Year.

The late Harry Franklin once cited Sabra in an article in the Ledger-Enquirer for her "hard work" in emphasizing Warm Springs' unique niche as part-time "Little White House" residence of President Roosevelt and the permanent location of the Roosevelt Institute for Rehabilitation.

For the culmination of her work, in 2010, Georgia Governor, Sonny Perdue presented Sabra with a "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the Department of Industry, Trade and Tourism. During the ceremony, one state economic development leader cited Sabra's ability to inspire us all to be better people, do better work, and strive for a better tomorrow.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy H. McCullar, Sr., daughter, Wendy J. McCullar and sister, Sandra Littleton.

Survivors include her son, Jimmy "Jimbo" and daughter-in-law, Debra; two grandchildren, Clayton and Courtney all of Columbus, GA. Sabra is also survived by her brother, Michael C. Snider (Kathryn) of Pine Mountain, GA, as well as several nieces and nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 www.columbushospice.com.

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.