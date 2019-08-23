|
Sabrina Germaine
Sumbry
July 22, 1964-
August 18, 2019
Phenix City, Al- Phenix City, AL- Sabrina Germaine Sumbry, 55, of Phenix City, AL, died on August 18, 2019.
Sabrina was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was one of God's very own, and her personality imprinted on everyone she encountered. She was "sew sweet, sew loving, and sew kind." She loved to sew, design, and create. She was also an aspiring author.
She is preceded in death by her father, the late Councilman Arthur Lee Sumbry, Sr.
Surviving family members of Sabrina are daughter, Kendyl Sumbry Tarver (Christopher); son Naiman Taylor; husband Robert Taylor; grandchildren Madison Sumbry and Christopher Tarver II; mother Jessie M. Sumbry; brothers Arthur Lee Sumbry, Jr. (Celeste) and Arttie Sumbry; three nieces; aunts and uncles; and a host of cousins and relatives.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019. The service will be held at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1000 Dillingham Street in Phenix City, AL 36867 at 12:00 noon. Visitation is today from 3:00 pm-7:00 pm. at the Battle & Battle Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A repast will be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, located at 415 South Seale Road in Phenix City, AL 36869
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 23, 2019