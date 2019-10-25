|
|
Sadie
Keebler-Wilson
October 28, 1930-
October 21, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Sadie Keebler-Wilson, 88, of Phenix City, AL, passed Monday, October 21, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Noble D. Williams, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Sadie Keebler Wilson was born October 28, 1930 in Lowndes County, AL to the late Hubert Keebler and the late Albertha Moore Keebler. She was a member of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include four sons, Johnny C. (Lula) Wilson, Sr. and Robert (Cheryl) Wilson both of Pensacola, FL, William C. (Florabel) Wilson, Jr. of Millbrook, AL, and Eric (Christina) Wilson of Phenix City, AL; three daughters, Lillie (Willie) Stewart of Brooklyn, NY, Carrie (late Luther) McBride of Roswell, GA and Marilyn (Marvin) Samuel of Pensacola, FL; two sisters, Rose Keebler and Sally Hardy; one brother, George Hardy; 31 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 25, 2019