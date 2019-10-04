|
|
Sallie
Bell
July 14, 1924-
October 2, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Sallie Harden Bell, 95, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Parkwood Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00am EST at Colonial Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmie Hobbs officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00am EST at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Bell was born July 14, 1924 to David Olen Harden and Irene Wilson Harden in Coffee County, Alabama. She retired from Fieldcrest Mills. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, loved her family, friends, flowers, and cooking. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Vester Bell and a son, Tommy Bell.
Surviving are her daughter, Margie Dorrill (Bobby); sons, Larry Bell (Denise) and Frankie Bell (Pam); sister, Lucy Outlaw; grandchildren, Scott Dorrill (Sandy), Stacie Boyd (Mike), Tommy Bell (Janie), Josh Ripley (Wendy), Chris Ripley, Angie Witte (Larry), Matthew Bell (Sheryl) and Brent Bell (JaDon); 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019