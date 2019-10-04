Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Franchise MBC
Sallie F. Day Obituary
Mrs. Sallie F.
Day
July 20, 1916-
October 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Sallie F. Day, 103, of Columbus, GA passed on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral service will be 11:00 am EST, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Sallie F. Day was born July 20, 1916 to the late Katie Perry and the late James Davis. She was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, founding member of the WWTK Club , foster grandparent and was an avid baker.
Survivors include two daughters, Carolyn Day Bass and Bernadine Day Blake; four grandchildren, Lashundrea Bass, Jasmine Bass, Keisha (Ernest) Lynn and Tramaine (Sanondrah) Blake; five great grandchildren, Dae Louise, T.J., Louis, Kennedy and Lauren; one sister, Eunice Patrick and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
