Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Resources
More Obituaries for Sallie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallie Mae Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sallie Mae Jones Obituary
Sallie Mae
Jones
August 11, 1934-
March 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Sallie Mae Jones, 84, of Columbus passed Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Holsey Chapel CME Church with Rev. Dr. Curtis West, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2-6 PM at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus. Mrs. Jones was born in Demopolis, AL, daughter of the late Richard L. Harris and Henrietta Besteder Green. She was a member of Holsey Chapel CME Church and had worked as a cook for the Officer's Club at Ft. Benning, GA. She was the widow of the late Henry Jones and her survivors include: two sons, Thomas (Cynthia) Harris and Willie (Eva) Sanders; one sister-in-law, Laverne Jackson; 4 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now