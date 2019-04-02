|
|
Sallie Mae
Jones
August 11, 1934-
March 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Sallie Mae Jones, 84, of Columbus passed Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Holsey Chapel CME Church with Rev. Dr. Curtis West, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2-6 PM at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus. Mrs. Jones was born in Demopolis, AL, daughter of the late Richard L. Harris and Henrietta Besteder Green. She was a member of Holsey Chapel CME Church and had worked as a cook for the Officer's Club at Ft. Benning, GA. She was the widow of the late Henry Jones and her survivors include: two sons, Thomas (Cynthia) Harris and Willie (Eva) Sanders; one sister-in-law, Laverne Jackson; 4 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019