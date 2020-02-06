|
|
Sally
Cadenhead
04/16/1958-
02/03/2020
Americus, GA- Sally Cadenhead, age 61, of Omaha, GA., passed away on Monday, February 03, 2020 at Piedmont Healthcare in Columbus. Mrs. Cadenhead was born April 16, 1958 in Montgomery, Alabama. She was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church. She was very active and loyal to her church and church family. She was also involved with Axis Dance Center in Richland.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Enterprise Baptist Church, 407 Enterprise Church Rd. Richland, GA. 31825 with Rev. Mike McGlaun and Rev. Robert Orr officating. Interment will follow at Enterprise Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel from 5:00-7:00 PM. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephew.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Tim Cadenhead of Omaha, two sons; Clay(Amy) Cadenhead of Lumpkin and Chris(Katherine) Cadenhead of Windell, NC., one daughter; Kim Stout of Phenix City, AL., one brother; Vern(Lisa) Waldrop of Columbus, one sister; Marie(Kevin) Beasley of Atlanta, and ten grandchildren; Brian(Jane) Cadenhead, Tommy Cadenhead, Justin Cadenhead, Jesse Cadenhead, Blaire Cadenhead, Sarah Cadenhead, Lauren Cadenhead, Scarlett Cadenhead, Sawyer Cadenhead, and Matthew Stout.
The family request memorial contributions to be made to Autism Speaks, 900 Circle 75 Parkway Suite 445 Atlanta, GA 303339 and , 804 Cherry St Suite A Macon, GA 31201.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2020