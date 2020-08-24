1/1
Sammie Lee Johnson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sammie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sammie Lee
Johnson
April 22, 1941-
August 18, 2020
Phenix City , AL- Mr. Sammie Lee Johnson, 79, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Garden with Pastor Eddie Johnson, officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Johnson was born on April 22, 1941 in Seale, AL to the late Felix Johnson and the late Annie Laura Johnson. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Pittsview, AL and was employed with Robinson Paving Company until his health failed.
Survivors include one daughter, Christine (Raymond) Wallace of Phenix City, AL; three sons, Sammy Johnson, Theodis Johnson and Eric Davis all of Phenix City, AL; a sister, Annie Mae Watson of Chicago, IL; two brothers, Pastor Eddie (Mary) Johnson of Phenix City, AL and Joe Johnson of Seale, AL; 16 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved