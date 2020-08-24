Sammie Lee
Johnson
April 22, 1941-
August 18, 2020
Phenix City , AL- Mr. Sammie Lee Johnson, 79, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Garden with Pastor Eddie Johnson, officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Johnson was born on April 22, 1941 in Seale, AL to the late Felix Johnson and the late Annie Laura Johnson. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Pittsview, AL and was employed with Robinson Paving Company until his health failed.
Survivors include one daughter, Christine (Raymond) Wallace of Phenix City, AL; three sons, Sammy Johnson, Theodis Johnson and Eric Davis all of Phenix City, AL; a sister, Annie Mae Watson of Chicago, IL; two brothers, Pastor Eddie (Mary) Johnson of Phenix City, AL and Joe Johnson of Seale, AL; 16 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
