Sammie LeeJohnsonApril 22, 1941-August 18, 2020Phenix City , AL- Mr. Sammie Lee Johnson, 79, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Columbus, GA.Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Garden with Pastor Eddie Johnson, officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Mr. Johnson was born on April 22, 1941 in Seale, AL to the late Felix Johnson and the late Annie Laura Johnson. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Pittsview, AL and was employed with Robinson Paving Company until his health failed.Survivors include one daughter, Christine (Raymond) Wallace of Phenix City, AL; three sons, Sammy Johnson, Theodis Johnson and Eric Davis all of Phenix City, AL; a sister, Annie Mae Watson of Chicago, IL; two brothers, Pastor Eddie (Mary) Johnson of Phenix City, AL and Joe Johnson of Seale, AL; 16 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.